MENTAL YOUTH RNF

Published 23 October 2019 at 5:37pm, updated 23 October 2019 at 5:40pm
Available in other languages

A large study of Australians between the ages of 15 and 19 has found they are more likely to report feelings of psychological distress than they were seven years ago. The report also shows young females are twice as likely to report mental health challenges than young males.

