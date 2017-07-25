MIDEAST UN

A Palestinian man prays next to a closed gate leading to the Al-Aqsa compound, in Jerusalem (AAP) Source: A Palestinian man prays next to a closed gate leading to the Al-Aqsa compound, in Jerusalem (AAP)
Published 25 July 2017 at 11:37am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
The United Nations has warned of escalating danger if a crisis over new security measures at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem isn't resolved by Friday. It comes as Israeli authorities remove some of the metal detectors from the compound.
