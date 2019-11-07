MIGRANT WAGES RNF

SBS Tigrinya

City commuters are seen in Sydney, June 14, 2018. (AAP Image/Paul Braven) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 7 November 2019 at 4:36pm, updated 7 November 2019 at 4:40pm
Migrants and temporary visa holders facing exploitation from their employers will now be able to access free legal help in New South Wales. The new Migrant Employment Legal Service will assist some of Australia's most vulnerable workers, informing them of their rights and helping them to recover unpaid wages.

