SBS Tigrinya

MIGRANT WORKERS

SBS Tigrinya

University of Melbourne professor Peter McDonald (AAP)

University of Melbourne professor Peter McDonald (AAP) Source: University of Melbourne professor Peter McDonald (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 July 2017 at 9:42am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new study has revealed the dramatic impact migration to Australia has had on the country's workforce. Over the past five years, four out of five staff hired have been new migrants, and, without them, worker numbers in Australia would have actually fallen.

Published 18 July 2017 at 9:42am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ