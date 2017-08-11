SBS Tigrinya

MIGRANT YEMEN

Survivors from being forced overboard off Yemen (AAP)

Survivors from being forced overboard off Yemen (AAP)

Published 11 August 2017 at 2:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

The United Nations says 300 migrants have been forced overboard from boats by people smugglers in two days off the south coast of Yemen, with many of them drowning. The UN migration agency calls the two incidents on back-to-back days "shocking and inhumane." But as ... reports, the migrants continue to be drawn by the lure of a better life in the Gulf countries, as well as in Europe.

