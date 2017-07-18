SBS Tigrinya

MIGRANTS INTERCEPT

SBS Tigrinya

An Italian Coast Guard official stands guard by MSF's humanitarian 'Vos Prudence' ship, in Salerno (AAP)

An Italian Coast Guard official stands guard by MSF's humanitarian 'Vos Prudence' ship, in Salerno (AAP) Source: An Italian Coast Guard official stands guard by MSF's humanitarian 'Vos Prudence' ship, in Salerno (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 July 2017 at 5:02pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Activists have put to sea in the Mediterranean in a bid to prevent boats carrying refugees and migrants arriving in Europe. The move comes as EU leaders agree to extend a border aid mission in Libya and restrict sales of inflatable boats to stem the ongoing crisis.

Published 18 July 2017 at 5:02pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ