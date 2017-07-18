MIGRANTS INTERCEPT

An Italian Coast Guard official stands guard by MSF's humanitarian 'Vos Prudence' ship, in Salerno (AAP) Source: An Italian Coast Guard official stands guard by MSF's humanitarian 'Vos Prudence' ship, in Salerno (AAP)
Published 18 July 2017 at 5:02pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Activists have put to sea in the Mediterranean in a bid to prevent boats carrying refugees and migrants arriving in Europe. The move comes as EU leaders agree to extend a border aid mission in Libya and restrict sales of inflatable boats to stem the ongoing crisis.
Published 18 July 2017 at 5:02pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share