Minister pledges an extra eight-and-a-half million dollars from Australia for the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton (AAP)

Published 1 April 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 3 April 2016 at 10:56am
By Beyene Semere
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has pledged an extra eight-and-a-half million dollars from Australia for the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR. Mr Dutton made the pledge during a conference in Geneva, Switzerland, addressing the resettlement of displaced Syrians. But he has not offered any additional placements, which was one of the international conference's major goals.

