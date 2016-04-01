Minister pledges an extra eight-and-a-half million dollars from Australia for the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton (AAP) Source: Immigration Minister Peter Dutton (AAP)
Published 1 April 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 3 April 2016 at 10:56am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has pledged an extra eight-and-a-half million dollars from Australia for the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR. Mr Dutton made the pledge during a conference in Geneva, Switzerland, addressing the resettlement of displaced Syrians. But he has not offered any additional placements, which was one of the international conference's major goals.
