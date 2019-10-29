SBS Tigrinya

MODERN HUMANS RNF

SBS Tigrinya

NACA Feature

Vanessa Hayes and the Ju’hoansi family (Chris Bennett-Evolving Picture) Source: Chris Bennett-Evolving Picture

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2019 at 9:35am, updated 30 October 2019 at 9:38am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian researchers believe they’ve found the homeland where all modern humans originated. Scientists have long believed we came from the African region but a new report pin-points the exact place in an area south of the Zambezi river, encompassing parts of what is now Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Published 30 October 2019 at 9:35am, updated 30 October 2019 at 9:38am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ