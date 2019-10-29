MODERN HUMANS RNF

Vanessa Hayes and the Ju’hoansi family (Chris Bennett-Evolving Picture) Source: Chris Bennett-Evolving Picture
Published 30 October 2019 at 9:35am, updated 30 October 2019 at 9:38am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian researchers believe they’ve found the homeland where all modern humans originated. Scientists have long believed we came from the African region but a new report pin-points the exact place in an area south of the Zambezi river, encompassing parts of what is now Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
