More than 30 injured, homes and sheds destroyed, as dangerous bushfire rages on SA's Yorke Peninsula.
Source: Birminghammail
Published 21 November 2019 at 9:35pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Tigrinya Daily News (21/11/2019) * More than 30 people have been injured, and homes and sheds have been destroyed, as authorities continue to battle a dangerous bushfire on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula. * Sidama referendum conducted peacefully - National election board of Ethiopia * Eritreans found dead in a Birmingham flat identified
Published 21 November 2019 at 9:35pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share