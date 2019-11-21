SBS Tigrinya

More than 30 injured, homes and sheds destroyed, as dangerous bushfire rages on SA's Yorke Peninsula.

Mosley flat in Birmingham where Eritrean couple found dead

Source: Birminghammail

Published 21 November 2019 at 9:35pm
Source: SBS
SBS Tigrinya Daily News (21/11/2019) * More than 30 people have been injured, and homes and sheds have been destroyed, as authorities continue to battle a dangerous bushfire on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula. * Sidama referendum conducted peacefully - National election board of Ethiopia * Eritreans found dead in a Birmingham flat identified

