MOZAMBIQUE CYCLONE RNF

15 March, 2019IDAI Aftermath - A woman hangs a cloth to dry in a sea of rubble in the Praia Nova area of Beira. Source: ifrc
Published 20 March 2019 at 1:21pm, updated 20 March 2019 at 1:27pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Mozambique in Africa has been struck with a cyclone which has left hundreds dead in the flooded port city of Beira [[bayr-uh]]. The country's president fears the death toll could number thousands of people as disaster management officials assess the fallout. Cyclone Idai ((ee-da-ee)) also hit neighbouring countries Zimbabwe and Malawi where it again caused considerable damage.
