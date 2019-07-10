NAIDOC EXPLAINER REFILED RNF

Brian Liddle Jr participates in a NAIDOC week march in Melbourne, Friday, July 6, 2018. Source: AAP
Published 10 July 2019 at 10:08am, updated 10 July 2019 at 10:11am
The longstanding desire of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to have an enhanced role in decision-making in Australia underpins this year's NAIDOC [[nay-dok]] week, that runs from July 7th to the 14th. a look at how NAIDOC week started and what it's about now.
