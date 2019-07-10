SBS Tigrinya

NAIDOC EXPLAINER REFILED RNF

SBS Tigrinya

NAIDOC EXPLAINER REFILED RNF

Brian Liddle Jr participates in a NAIDOC week march in Melbourne, Friday, July 6, 2018. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2019 at 10:08am, updated 10 July 2019 at 10:11am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The longstanding desire of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to have an enhanced role in decision-making in Australia underpins this year's NAIDOC [[nay-dok]] week, that runs from July 7th to the 14th. a look at how NAIDOC week started and what it's about now.

Published 10 July 2019 at 10:08am, updated 10 July 2019 at 10:11am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ