SBS Tigrinya

NAIDOC MISUNDERSTANDING RNF

SBS Tigrinya

NACA Feature

A nineteenth century engraving ot an aboriginal camp by Marmocchi (Getty) Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 July 2019 at 9:42am, updated 11 July 2019 at 9:45am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. But, as .... reports, there are a number of misconceptions about the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Published 11 July 2019 at 9:42am, updated 11 July 2019 at 9:45am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ