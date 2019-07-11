SBS Tigrinya

News 12 July

Source: AAP

Published 11 July 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 11 July 2019 at 3:58pm
By በየነ ሰመረ
Source: SBS
An Australian father is appealing for the federal government to repatriate his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren from Syria British politicians have expressed regret at the resignation of Britain's ambassador to Washington. Israeli Municipality Blocks Children of Asylum Seekers From Enrolling in School

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ