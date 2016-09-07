News and Analysis of Horn of Africa (SBS TIGRINYA)

SBS Tigrinya

Salva Kiir, left, and Samantha Power, right (AAP)

Salva Kiir, left, and Samantha Power, right (AAP)

Published 7 September 2016 at 12:37pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

South Sudan has agreed to accept a further 4,000 peacekeepers from the United Nations in a bid to avoid an arms embargo. Despite initial resistance from the government, the regional protection force will be deployed to the world's newest nation. Sexual abuse, death, displacement and widespread violence have kept South Sudan teetering on the brink of civil war.

Available in other languages
