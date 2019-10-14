News Tigrinya

SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen News TigrinyaPlay06:21SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.65MB)Published 14 October 2019 at 7:11pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 7:14pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages News TigrinyaPublished 14 October 2019 at 7:11pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 7:14pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesShareLatest podcast episodesቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስርብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ