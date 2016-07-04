SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen ንምንታይ እጽሕፍ ብኸመይከ?Play14:16SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen Beyene Haile Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.53MB)Published 4 July 2016 at 2:52pmBy SBS TigrinyaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Published 4 July 2016 at 2:52pmBy SBS TigrinyaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesShareLatest podcast episodes'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስርብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ