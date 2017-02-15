NKOREA BROTHER

SBS Tigrinya

Published 15 February 2017 at 3:52pm
North Korean observers have been left stunned by the suspected assassination of President Kim Jong-un's half-brother in Malaysia. Kim Jong-nam had been living in exile in South-East Asia. But while he was a critic of the President's leadership, the 45-year-old was not widely considered a serious threat to the North Korean government

