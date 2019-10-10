SBS Tigrinya

Nobel Peace prize likely to go to Prime minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia or activist Greta Thunberg

Nobel peace prize nominees Abiy Ahmed

Source: Slate

Published 10 October 2019 at 7:30pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 7:45pm
SBS Tigrinya News (10/10/2019) - Mental Health Day celebrated in Australia - PM Scott Morrison concerned Turkish action might resurrect IS - Facebook tackles Fake news in Africa - PM Abiy Ahmed's odds to win the Nobel Peace prize

