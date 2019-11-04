SBS Tigrinya

Olympic great Haile Gebrselassie threatens to sue Facebook on the spread of fake news in Ethiopia

Haile Gebrselassie threatens to sue Facebook

Source: Twitter

Published 4 November 2019 at 6:33pm, updated 4 November 2019 at 6:37pm
Weekly Sport (4/11/19) * Kenyans take NY marathon, Ethiopians victorious in Istanbul and Beijing * Haile Gebrslassie threatens to sue Facebook on its role in recent violences * Three out of four African teams progress to round 16 at the World cup Under 17 in Brazil * Are the grassroots in townships benefiting from South Africa's Rugby world cup win in Japan?

