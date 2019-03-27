ONE NATION GUNS RNF

SBS Tigrinya

Al Jazeera's secret filming of One Nation figures meeting NRA representatives Source: Al Jazeera

Published 27 March 2019 at 3:10pm, updated 27 March 2019 at 3:13pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Two prominent members of the One Nation party have drawn widespread condemnation after being caught on video by an undercover journalist talking about possible donations to the party from US gun lobbyists.

