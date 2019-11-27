Overcoming loneliness in a new country

SBS Tigrinya

Published 27 November 2019 at 11:15pm
Available in other languages

Language barriers, cultural differences, separation from family and friends are just some of the reasons why many refugees and asylum seekers experience loneliness. In Sydney and Melbourne, refugee organisations offer a range of programs and initiatives to help new arrivals regain a sense of community and belonging in their new country.

