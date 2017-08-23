'People expect hatred from me, but they're not going to get it' - Adut Akech

SBS Dinka Source: SBS Dinka
Akech is a fast-rising star on the world fashion stage, having modeled internationally for the past three years in major campaigns including the Pirelli calendar alongside superstars including Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong'o. This year she walked at Paris Fashion Week where she closed the show for fashion giant Saint Laurent - and all before she's even finished high school.
