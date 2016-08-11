POLITICS ALY

Anne Aly, centre, with husband David Allen, left, and son Adam Rida (AAP) Source: Anne Aly, centre, with husband David Allen, left, and son Adam Rida (AAP)
Published 11 August 2016 at 1:42pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

Australia has its first female Muslim member of federal parliament in Dr Anne Aly. (AL-ee) But do not try to pigeonhole her as a one-issue MP, nor expect she will be countering every claim from Pauline Hanson. Dr Aly is a mother, a former welfare recipient and a leading academic who rose to the top of her field before entering politics
