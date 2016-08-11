POLITICS ALY

SBS Tigrinya

Anne Aly, centre, with husband David Allen, left, and son Adam Rida (AAP)

Anne Aly, centre, with husband David Allen, left, and son Adam Rida (AAP)

Published 11 August 2016 at 1:42pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Australia has its first female Muslim member of federal parliament in Dr Anne Aly. (AL-ee) But do not try to pigeonhole her as a one-issue MP, nor expect she will be countering every claim from Pauline Hanson. Dr Aly is a mother, a former welfare recipient and a leading academic who rose to the top of her field before entering politics

