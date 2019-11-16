SBS Tigrinya

Prominent refugee advocate Behrouz Boochani in New Zealand to attend a literary festival

Behrouz Boochani arrived at Auckland airport

Source: Twitter

Published 17 November 2019 at 9:28am
Available in other languages

Prominent refugee advocate Behrouz Boochani has arrived in New Zealand after being granted a visa to attend a literary festival. Mr Boochani has spent more than 6 years in detention in Papua New Guinea and has often been a vocal critic of Australia's offshore processing system. He says while he doesn't plan on going back to PNG his future remains uncertain, but for now he wants the world to know his story.

