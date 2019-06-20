REFUGEE POLICY RNF

Refugee advocates are seen during Pall Sunday Rally for refugees at Belmore Park in Sydney, Source: AAP
Published 20 June 2019 at 1:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is marking World Refugee Day with advocates using the occasion to call on the Government to rethink its refugee policy. This year's theme is labelled 'With Refugees' and aims to encourage the community to embrace and get to know newly settled migrants.
Published 20 June 2019 at 1:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share