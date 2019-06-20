REFUGEE POLICY RNF

SBS Tigrinya

Refugee advocates are seen during Palm Sunday Rally for refugees at Belmore Park in Sydney, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Paul Braven) NO ARCHIVING

Refugee advocates are seen during Pall Sunday Rally for refugees at Belmore Park in Sydney, Source: AAP

Published 20 June 2019 at 1:45pm
Australia is marking World Refugee Day with advocates using the occasion to call on the Government to rethink its refugee policy. This year's theme is labelled 'With Refugees' and aims to encourage the community to embrace and get to know newly settled migrants.

