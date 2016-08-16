REFUGEE UNIVERSITY

University student Santino Deng (SBS) Source: University student Santino Deng (SBS)
Published 16 August 2016 at 4:22pm, updated 16 August 2016 at 4:26pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ናይ ኣውስትራሊያ ዩኒቨርሲታት፡ ካብ ቀደም ብዝያዳ ካብ ብስደት ብዝመጹ ተመሃሮ ኣብ ምምሃር ተጸሚደን ይርከባ። ቁጽሪ ናይዞም ከምዚኦም ተመሃሮ ካብ ቀደም ንላዕሊ እንተበዝሐኳ፡ ብዙሓት ኣብ ዩኒቨርሲቲ ንክመሃሩ ብዝበለጸ ዓቢ ጻዕሪ ክግበር ተመራመርቲ የዘኻኽሩ።
