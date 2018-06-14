SBS Tigrinya

Refugee Week 2018

Pemba and her former colleagues at the Harmony on Carmody cafe

Published 14 June 2018
The world is experiencing the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II with 65 million forcibly displaced people worldwide. Sunday the 17th to Saturday the 23rd of June is Refugee Week in Australia. This year’s theme is #WithRefugees, a call to protect the safety and rights of refugees.

