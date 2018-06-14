Refugee Week 2018

Source: Amy Chieng-Yu Wan
Published 14 June 2018 at 7:31pm, updated 14 June 2018 at 7:33pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The world is experiencing the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II with 65 million forcibly displaced people worldwide. Sunday the 17th to Saturday the 23rd of June is Refugee Week in Australia. This year’s theme is #WithRefugees, a call to protect the safety and rights of refugees.
Published 14 June 2018 at 7:31pm, updated 14 June 2018 at 7:33pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share