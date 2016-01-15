Robel Asrat about Amaniel Asrat

SBS Tigrinya

Published 16 January 2016 at 9:37am
Eritrean award-winning poet and Zemens former editor-in-chief, Amanuel Asrat has received Oxfam Novib/ PEN Awards for Freedom of Expression in absentee at the opening night of Writers Unlimited Winter Nights at The Hague, today January 14, 2016. The two co-recipients of the award are Turkish journalist and filmmaker Can Dündar and Egyptian writer, Omar Hazek. The award is given in honor of writers who have fought courageously for freedom of expression despite at the risk of their own lives.

