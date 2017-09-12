SBS Tigrinya

ROHINGYA CLEANSING

Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar arrive at Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh (AAP)

Published 12 September 2017 at 2:42pm
By Beyene Semere
The ongoing violence faced by Myanmar's Rohingya minority in northern Rakhine (ruh-HINE) state is an apparent textbook example of ethnic cleansing, according to the United Nations. The U-N's top human rights official has slammed Myanmar for conducting what he's calling a "cruel military operation". Rohingya refugees continue to flee for their lives, arriving in Bangladesh in their thousands, putting increasing pressure on the relief effort to keep them fed and sheltered.

