ROHINGYA CLEANSING

Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar arrive at Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh (AAP) Source: Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar arrive at Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh (AAP)
Published 12 September 2017 at 2:42pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The ongoing violence faced by Myanmar's Rohingya minority in northern Rakhine (ruh-HINE) state is an apparent textbook example of ethnic cleansing, according to the United Nations. The U-N's top human rights official has slammed Myanmar for conducting what he's calling a "cruel military operation". Rohingya refugees continue to flee for their lives, arriving in Bangladesh in their thousands, putting increasing pressure on the relief effort to keep them fed and sheltered.
