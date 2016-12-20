SBS Tigrinya

RUSSIA AMBASSADOR i

Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov speaks at exhibition (AAP)

Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov speaks at exhibition (AAP)

Published 20 December 2016 at 3:27pm, updated 20 December 2016 at 10:12pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

The United Nations has condemned the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Turkey, labelling it a senseless act of terror. As ... reports, a lone Turkish gunman shot Andrei Karlov dead in front of stunned media gathered for an exhibition.

