SAUDI EXECUTIONS

Protests in Iran over the Saudi execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in 2016 (AAP)

Protests in Iran over the Saudi execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in 2016 (AAP)

Published 20 July 2017 at 11:07am
By Beyene Semere
Human-rights advocates are accusing Saudi Arabia of using the death penalty as a political weapon against its Shiite minority as concern mounts for minors on death row. There has been widespread condemnation of recent executions in Saudi Arabia's eastern province, including four men convicted in a secret, so-called "terrorism" court.China sends troops to its 'support base' in East Africa

