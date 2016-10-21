SBS ESTIMATES

SBS Managing Director Michael Ebeid at Senate Estimates (AAP) Source: SBS Managing Director Michael Ebeid at Senate Estimates (AAP)
Published 21 October 2016 at 2:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

SBS Managing Director Michael Ebeid says a merger with the ABC is a bad idea and he says he's talked about it with his ABC counterpart Michelle Guthrie. Appearing before a Senate committee, Mr Ebeid maintained there's more demand for SBS services than ever before.
