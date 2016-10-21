SBS Tigrinya

SBS ESTIMATES

SBS Tigrinya

SBS Managing Director Michael Ebeid at Senate Estimates (AAP)

SBS Managing Director Michael Ebeid at Senate Estimates (AAP) Source: SBS Managing Director Michael Ebeid at Senate Estimates (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2016 at 2:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS Managing Director Michael Ebeid says a merger with the ABC is a bad idea and he says he's talked about it with his ABC counterpart Michelle Guthrie. Appearing before a Senate committee, Mr Ebeid maintained there's more demand for SBS services than ever before.

Published 21 October 2016 at 2:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ