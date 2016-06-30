SBS ሃገራዊ ውድድር ቋንቋታት

SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen SBS ሃገራዊ ውድድር ቋንቋታትPlay06:02SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen SBSNLC Source: WikipaediaGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.76MB)Published 30 June 2016 at 3:32pmBy SBS TigrinyaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Published 30 June 2016 at 3:32pmBy SBS TigrinyaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesShareLatest podcast episodes'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስርብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ