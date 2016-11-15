SBS REVIEW

SBS Tigrinya

Published 15 November 2016 at 12:17pm
By Beyene Semere
SBS
Available in other languages

SBS is set to conduct public consultation on the criteria proposed for its Radio Services Review. Starting on Monday (nov 14) and running through December the 11th, audiences, communities and stakeholders will have the chance to offer input on the audio and language content.

