Published 29 October 2019 at 6:19pm, updated 29 October 2019 at 6:30pm
SBS Tigrinya Daily News (28/10/2019) * ISIS Leader killed * The federal Labor Party says while it welcomes regional migration, the government will need to ensure the provision of jobs and infrastructure to support new migrants * Notorious serial killer Ivan Milat has died in prison from terminal cancer * At least 67 Iraqis have been killed and hundreds wounded in two days of protests * Five Eritrean refugees detained since they protested at a UNHCR office in Cairo in July released on Sunday.
