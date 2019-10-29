SBS Tigrinya

SBS Tigrinya Daily News (28/10/2019)

SBS Tigrinya

Eritrean refugees demonstrate in Cairo's UNHCR office

Source: Assenna

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 October 2019 at 6:19pm, updated 29 October 2019 at 6:30pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS Tigrinya Daily News (28/10/2019) * ISIS Leader killed * The federal Labor Party says while it welcomes regional migration, the government will need to ensure the provision of jobs and infrastructure to support new migrants * Notorious serial killer Ivan Milat has died in prison from terminal cancer * At least 67 Iraqis have been killed and hundreds wounded in two days of protests * Five Eritrean refugees detained since they protested at a UNHCR office in Cairo in July released on Sunday.

Published 29 October 2019 at 6:19pm, updated 29 October 2019 at 6:30pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ