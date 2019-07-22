SBS Tigrinya

SBS Tigrinya News 22 July

Hawasa Source: Supplied

Published 22 July 2019
A Liberal senator has urged his party to increase Newstart, backing calls from former prime minister John Howard and the Reserve Bank. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea has restated the need to end asylum seeker processing on Manus Island, during a visit to Australia. A Lufthansa [[LOOF-tan-SUH]] flight has landed in Cairo, a day after the German airline and British Airways suspended their routes to the Egyptian capital.

