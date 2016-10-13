Settlement Guide: caring for carers

Carer support [Credit: Getty Images Source: Carer support [Credit: Getty Images
Published 14 October 2016 at 9:42am, updated 15 December 2016 at 9:55pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In many migrant communities providing daily care for family and friends is a way of life and not something you ask for help with.Many carers work without pay or support and can face language barriers, isolation and cultural stigma.National Carers Week (16-22 October) is a chance to show support for the vital role of carers and highlight the needs of carers supporting diverse communities.
Published 14 October 2016 at 9:42am, updated 15 December 2016 at 9:55pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share