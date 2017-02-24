SBS Tigrinya

Settlement Guide: Do you know you can access child care in Australia?

Published 24 February 2017 at 11:57am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

As more women join the workforce the demand for suitable and affordable child care grows.The cost varies and its often difficult to navigate the system.So, how do you know what services are available and whether your family is eligible to access government subsidy? …finds out more.

