Settlement Guide: Do you know you can access child care in Australia?

Childcare centre/Getty Images Source: Childcare centre/Getty Images
Published 24 February 2017 at 11:57am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As more women join the workforce the demand for suitable and affordable child care grows.The cost varies and its often difficult to navigate the system.So, how do you know what services are available and whether your family is eligible to access government subsidy? …finds out more.
Published 24 February 2017 at 11:57am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share