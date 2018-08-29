Settlement Guide: How much sex are older people having?

A middle-aged heterosexual couple have a passionate kiss on a public bench Source: Moment RF
Published 29 August 2018 at 7:58pm, updated 29 August 2018 at 8:07pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sexual intimacy is a natural part of human existence. Yet, as our physiology changes with ageing, our desires and abilities may also be impacted. So, how do we maintain intimacy as we age?
Published 29 August 2018 at 7:58pm, updated 29 August 2018 at 8:07pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share