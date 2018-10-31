Settlement Guide: How to obtain an Australian driver’s license?Settlement Guide: How to obtain an Australian driver’s license?
Learner driver with car keys and an Australian L-plate Source: iStockphoto
Published 31 October 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:41am
By SBS Tigrinya
Presented by SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS, SBS
Available in other languages
Settlement Guide: How to obtain an Australian driver’s license?
Published 31 October 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:41am
By SBS Tigrinya
Presented by SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS, SBS
Available in other languages
Share