SBS Tigrinya

Settlement Guide: what is the National Disability Insurance Scheme

SBS Tigrinya

: NDIS [Credit: National Insurance Disability Agency]

: NDIS [Credit: National Insurance Disability Agency] Source: : NDIS [Credit: National Insurance Disability Agency]

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2016 at 7:47am, updated 15 December 2016 at 8:25pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Its hailed as the biggest health policy since Medicare.The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) aims to provide the nearly half a million Australians who have a permanent and significant disability with the reasonable and necessary supports they need to enjoy an ordinary life.Set up by the Labor government in 2012, the NDIS is being introduced progressively around Australia from July 2016. Yet, service providers say more work needs to be done to make the scheme accessible for people from non-English speaking backgrounds.

Published 3 December 2016 at 7:47am, updated 15 December 2016 at 8:25pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ