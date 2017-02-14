SHARIA LIVING

Men pray during an open day at Sydney's Lakemba mosque (AAP) Source: Men pray during an open day at Sydney's Lakemba mosque (AAP)
Published 14 February 2017 at 4:27pm, updated 14 February 2017 at 5:28pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nationalist groups and politicians frequently use the concept of what they term encroaching "sharia law" to argue against Muslim immigration to Australia. But sharia is actually a complex and much-debated set of rules that has been highly politicised and much misunderstood
Published 14 February 2017 at 4:27pm, updated 14 February 2017 at 5:28pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share