SBS Tigrinya

SHARIA LIVING

SBS Tigrinya

Men pray during an open day at Sydney's Lakemba mosque (AAP)

Men pray during an open day at Sydney's Lakemba mosque (AAP) Source: Men pray during an open day at Sydney's Lakemba mosque (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 February 2017 at 4:27pm, updated 14 February 2017 at 5:28pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nationalist groups and politicians frequently use the concept of what they term encroaching "sharia law" to argue against Muslim immigration to Australia. But sharia is actually a complex and much-debated set of rules that has been highly politicised and much misunderstood

Published 14 February 2017 at 4:27pm, updated 14 February 2017 at 5:28pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ