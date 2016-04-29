SBS Tigrinya

Small business

SBS Tigrinya

Saba Alemayoh - AAP

Saba Alemayoh - AAP Source: Saba Alemayoh - AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 April 2016 at 1:57pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:18pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government estimates more than two million Australians are now their own boss. According to figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there's been a two year consecutive increase in the number of new small businesses being created.

Published 29 April 2016 at 1:57pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:18pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ