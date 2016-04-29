Small business

Saba Alemayoh - AAP Source: Saba Alemayoh - AAP
Published 29 April 2016 at 1:57pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:18pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government estimates more than two million Australians are now their own boss. According to figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there's been a two year consecutive increase in the number of new small businesses being created.
Published 29 April 2016 at 1:57pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:18pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share