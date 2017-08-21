SBS Tigrinya

SOLAR ECLIPSE

The moon reaches the end of its path across the face of the sun as seen from Southern Illinois University (AAP)

The moon reaches the end of its path across the face of the sun as seen from Southern Illinois University (AAP)

Published 22 August 2017 at 9:32am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Sky-gazers in the United States have cheered and applauded as the sun briefly vanished behind the moon - a total solar eclipse that stretched right across North America for the first time in nearly a century. People converged in cities along the path of totality, a 113-kilometre wide path running through 14 US states, where the moon blocked out all light from the sun.

