The moon reaches the end of its path across the face of the sun as seen from Southern Illinois University (AAP) Source: The moon reaches the end of its path across the face of the sun as seen from Southern Illinois University (AAP)
Published 22 August 2017 at 9:32am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Sky-gazers in the United States have cheered and applauded as the sun briefly vanished behind the moon - a total solar eclipse that stretched right across North America for the first time in nearly a century. People converged in cities along the path of totality, a 113-kilometre wide path running through 14 US states, where the moon blocked out all light from the sun.
