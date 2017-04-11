SOMALIA FUTURE

children in Somalilans (SBS) Source: children in Somalilans (SBS)
Published 11 April 2017 at 1:22pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
There is real concern for the health and future of the youngest generation in Somalia's autonomous region of Somaliland, suffering through one of the toughest droughts on record. Children are too sick to attend school and learn basic skills. And 2 million people in the breakaway Horn of Africa republic are facing starvation.
