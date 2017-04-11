SBS Tigrinya

SOMALIA FUTURE

SBS Tigrinya

children in Somalilans (SBS)

children in Somalilans (SBS) Source: children in Somalilans (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 April 2017 at 1:22pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There is real concern for the health and future of the youngest generation in Somalia's autonomous region of Somaliland, suffering through one of the toughest droughts on record. Children are too sick to attend school and learn basic skills. And 2 million people in the breakaway Horn of Africa republic are facing starvation.

Published 11 April 2017 at 1:22pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ