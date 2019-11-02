SPACE SUSTAINABILITY RNF

SBS Tigrinya

NASA space farming video screenshot (NASA)

Published 2 November 2019 at 11:27am, updated 2 November 2019 at 11:30am
As NASA plans to return humans to the moon by 2024, an Australian-first centre is studying the sustainable use of resources in space to keep astronauts there for longer. The space sustainability centre at the University of Adelaide will study the potential for growing food in space, along with moon and asteroid mining.

