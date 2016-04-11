Sr'at Akeleguzay

SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen Sr'at AkeleguzayPlay16:00SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen Daero Segeneiti Source: explore-eritrea.comGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.33MB)Published 11 April 2016 at 7:37pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Published 11 April 2016 at 7:37pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesShareLatest podcast episodes'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስርብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ