SSUDAN FAMINE

A child has his arm measured to check for malnutrition (AAP)

Published 21 February 2017 at 11:32am
By Beyene Semere
A famine has been declared in parts of South Sudan, where nearly half of the population will soon lack reliable access to food. One million lives are already at risk, blamed on a prolonged civil war and an economic crisis.

