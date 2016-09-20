SBS Tigrinya

SSUDANESE JOBS

Joseph Makuei and grand-daughter (SBS) 704.JPG

Joseph Makuei and grand-daughter

Published 20 September 2016 at 1:32pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Having a degree does not go far in helping South Sudanese migrants in Australia find work. New research has found, for an apparent variety of reasons, only a small minority of the South Sudanese community is able to work in their jobs of choice.

