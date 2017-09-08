Tax Time Source: Getty
Tax time is when Australians complete their tax returns after the end of the financial year on 1 July. Its the time to check if the correct amount of tax has been paid and if any deductions can be claimed. It can also mean money back in your pocket in a tax refund. This report explains how to lodge a tax return.
